HAMMOND, IN - Sunnie Aron Earl, 83, of Hammond, IN passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 16, 2020. He was born November 10, 1936 to Glennie and Daisy Earl. Married for 55 years to a devoted wife, Louise Edna Earl. He was a wonderful husband, master carpenter and a loving father with a passion for gardening and for God.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Enda L. Earl; sons: Fabian and Joseph Earl; daughter, Ruby Jean Riley; brothers: Glenne Earl and Pete Earl and sisters: Ruby Brown, Louise Amos and Emma Price.

He is survived by his children: Aaron Rollins, Florencine (Floyd) Johnson, Frank Murray, Alene Miller, Aaron Earl, Cynthia (Hugo) Marquez, Keith Earl, Desi Jones, Yolanda (Juan) Rivera, Darrin Earl, Zachary (Dannie) Earl, Jeremy (Darmarie) Earl, and Jason (Rebecca) Earl; siblings: Daisy Gardner, Mattie Love, Minnie Hunter and Annie Liggins, as well as numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be private. Services entrusted to Solan Pruzin Funeral Home. www.solanpruzinfuneralhome.com