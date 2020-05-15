× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Susan A. Glenn age 78 of Merrillville, formerly of St. John passed away on Sunday May 10, 2020.

She is survived by her daughters; Lilly (Carl) Wagonblast, Harriet Elea, Sondra (Elmo) Welch, Donna (Late Richard) Hasten, Joyce (Jerry) Doughty, Janice (Late Hans) Hansen, grandchildren; Joshua (Lisa), Jonathan (Candace), Myles, April, Wynona, Hope, and Selena, and great grandchildren; Cheyenne, Lexi Nova, Alayna, Jaxon, Addam, Aoife, Mae, Hazel, and Harmony.

Susan was preceded in death by her parents, husband Harry B. Glenn, son Adam W. Glenn, and daughter Patty Dorsey.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday May 16, 2020 at 10:00 AM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. Glen Park Ave. (45th Ave) Griffith. Burial will follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville. Friends may meet with the family on Friday May 15, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME. Due to the concerns of COVID-19, it is recommended that people practice safe social distancing.

Susan loved reading her Bible, spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed gardening, cleaning, listening to music, and watching late night talk shows.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family.

For more information please contact WHITE FUNERAL HOME at (219) 924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com.