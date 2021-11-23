Susan A. Wright Gootee

Sept. 8, 1952 — Nov. 21, 2021

GRIFFITH, IN — Susan A. Wright Gootee, age 69, of Griffith, IN, left for heaven at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, November 21, 2021.

She is survived by: sister, Nancy Wright Lackey; sister-in-law, Carolyn J. (Dale) Wright; nephews: Brian (Marlisa) Wright of Highland, IN, and Marcus A. Lackey of Nashville, TN; niece, Angela R. (Mark) Gabbert of Schererville, IN; great-nephews: Joshua Wright, Aiden and Ian Gabbert; stepson, Jason Gootee; great-aunts: Rosemary (Gene) Barker and Carole Wright (Roger) Nelson, and numerous cousins; friends; and associates.

She was preceded in death by beloved husband, Robert (Bob) Gootee; parents: Clyde and Juanita Wright; beloved brother, Dale S. Wright; grandparents: Ogle and Dessie Wright, Wade and Virginia Barker; five loving uncles; three loving aunts; and three cousins.

Visitation will be Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Highland Nazarene Church, 9330 Kennedy Avenue, Highland, IN, 46322 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A Visitation before the funeral will be Wednesday, November 24, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. with a funeral at 10:00 a.m. at Highland Nazarene Church. Rev. Ronald Richmond officiating. Interment at Memory Lane Memorial Park.