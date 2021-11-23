Susan A. Wright Gootee
Sept. 8, 1952 — Nov. 21, 2021
GRIFFITH, IN — Susan A. Wright Gootee, age 69, of Griffith, IN, left for heaven at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, November 21, 2021.
She is survived by: sister, Nancy Wright Lackey; sister-in-law, Carolyn J. (Dale) Wright; nephews: Brian (Marlisa) Wright of Highland, IN, and Marcus A. Lackey of Nashville, TN; niece, Angela R. (Mark) Gabbert of Schererville, IN; great-nephews: Joshua Wright, Aiden and Ian Gabbert; stepson, Jason Gootee; great-aunts: Rosemary (Gene) Barker and Carole Wright (Roger) Nelson, and numerous cousins; friends; and associates.
She was preceded in death by beloved husband, Robert (Bob) Gootee; parents: Clyde and Juanita Wright; beloved brother, Dale S. Wright; grandparents: Ogle and Dessie Wright, Wade and Virginia Barker; five loving uncles; three loving aunts; and three cousins.
Visitation will be Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Highland Nazarene Church, 9330 Kennedy Avenue, Highland, IN, 46322 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A Visitation before the funeral will be Wednesday, November 24, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. with a funeral at 10:00 a.m. at Highland Nazarene Church. Rev. Ronald Richmond officiating. Interment at Memory Lane Memorial Park.
She is deeply missed and loved by all who knew her. Never did she meet someone she couldn't make smile.
