Susan C. Cullina

HAMMOND, IN - Susan C. Cullina, 62, of Hammond, IN, passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Susan is survived by her loving husband of 38 years Jim; beloved children: David Cullina, Elyse Cullina; beloved grandchildren: Kaylee Cullina, Liam Burress; dear siblings: Judy Murphy, Nancy (Dino) Nikolopoulos, Benny (Karen) Augun; caring goddaughter: Karen (Dan) Murphy, and numerous additional loving family and friends.

A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held at a later date for Susan.

Susan will be lovingly remembered for her most distinctive voice, and for her love for the University of Michigan football.

