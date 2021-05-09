HAMMOND, IN - Susan C. Cullina, 62, of Hammond, IN, passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Susan is survived by her loving husband of 38 years Jim; beloved children: David Cullina, Elyse Cullina; beloved grandchildren: Kaylee Cullina, Liam Burress; dear siblings: Judy Murphy, Nancy (Dino) Nikolopoulos, Benny (Karen) Augun; caring goddaughter: Karen (Dan) Murphy, and numerous additional loving family and friends.

A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held at a later date for Susan.

Susan will be lovingly remembered for her most distinctive voice, and for her love for the University of Michigan football.

For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com.