Feb. 9, 1952 - May 4, 2021

WINAMAC, IN - Susan D. "Sue" Weinacker, 69, of Winamac passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday morning May 4, 2021 at home. Born on February 9, 1952 in Melrose Park, Illinois, she was the daughter of the late Robert Derry and Garlane "Micky" Cooper. On July 17th, 1976, she married Martin J. Weinacker. He preceded her in death on December 17, 2003. Sue was a lifelong homemaker, and she enjoyed cooking, drawing, coloring, fishing, dancing and watching old movies.

Survivors include her children: Debra Kundert (Tony) of Wisconsin, Patrick Weinacker (Joan) of Illinois and Kerry Disinger (Bo) of Winamac; sister, Kim Jenkner (Brian) of Illinois; and grandchildren: Melanie (Mathew), Vincent (Renea), Katrina (Michael), Nicole (Nando), Renee (Jeff), Tina Marie (Joe), Timmy (Brittany), Jamie (Brittany), Daniel (Sara), Kayla (Derek), Dennis, Erin, Daryl Jr., Charlie. Along with so many great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She was also preceded in death by brothers: Jimmy Nichloff, Stevie Nichloff, Bobby Derry; and sister, Donna Rodriguez. Her daughter-in-law, Sue Weinacker and son-in-law, David Chaples (Big Dave). Along with her grandchildren: Johnnie Catizone (Jessica) and David Chaples (Little Dave).

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at a later date, in Lake County, Indiana. Memorial contributions can be made in her memory to CancerCare.org. Sue's online guestbook is available and condolences can be shared with the family at www.ransfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to RANS FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY, Harrison Chapel, 304 S. Chicago St., Royal Center.