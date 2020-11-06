 Skip to main content
DOWAGIAC, MI — Susan Davies-Anderson, born November 25, 1949, passed away November 3, 2020. Wife of Kenneth C. Anderson; loving mother of Pamela Barnett-Baggot and David Kowalski; stepmother of Dawn Rys, Kenneth Anderson Jr., and Natalie Moss.

Susan resided in Sister Lakes (Cable Lake), formerly of Dyer, IN, and was a retired office manager of Levy & Dubovich Law. She was born in Bethel Park, PA, to William and Josephine Davies. She courageously fought endometrial cancer for the past four years.

A Mass of Christian Burial and interment will take place at a later date at Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Dowagiac.

The family would like to thank Dr. O and the staff from Beacon Gynecologic Oncology in South Bend, IN.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at www.clarkch.com.

