Susan De St. Jean

April 25, 1962 — March 18, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN — Susan De St. Jean, 58, of Valparaiso, lost her battle with pancreatic cancer on March 18, 2021.

She is survived by her husband, Edward De St. Jean; her children and stepchildren: Matthew (Shannon) Kellogg, Melissa Farris, Greg (Karen) De St. Jean, and Rob De St. Jean; her parents, Richard and Kathy Curtis; brother, Doug (Lisa) Curtis; sister, Jan Lepak; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Pamela Curtis, and her stepdaughter, Teri Chamberlain.

Susan was born in, and spent most of her life in NW Indiana. She spent over 35 years in retail. She enjoyed crocheting, gardening and reading. Her favorite times over the last 25 years were spent coaching with Special Olympics. Her athletes, their families and partners, became family, and are very loved.

There will be no visitation, nor funeral at Susan's request.

Please make memorials to Porter County Special Olympics, or the charity of your choice.