Susan E. Kinkade

Susan received her Masters Degree in Hospital Administration and went on to be the Director of Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy, and Rehab Services at Franciscan Health for 36 years. She had a passion for carrying on the Polish and Slovak traditions passed along by her parents and grandparents. Susan's greatest love was supporting her husband, children, siblings, nieces and nephews in achieving their hopes and dreams. Kade and Chase were her most prized possessions and the center of her social life. Her times boating on the sunny shores of the Florida Gulf Coast were the moments that made her heart feel the most full.