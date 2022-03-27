Feb. 23, 1951 - March 24, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Susan E. Kinkade (nee Romanak), age 71, of Indianapolis, IN, passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022.
Susan is survived by her husband, John Kinkade; daughter, Courtney (JD Bills) Kinkade-Bills; grandchildren: Kade Zientara, Chase Bills; brother, Reg Romanak; and sisters-in-law: Cheryl Romanak, Sandra Romanak, Patricia Bolin, Connie Grah; brother-in-Law, Mick Bolin; and loving nieces and nephews.
Susan was preceded in death by her parents: Tony and Marie Romanak; son, Tony Kinkade; brother, James Romanak; nephews: Eric Romanak, Chris Romanak, Michael Bolin; brother-in-law, Bill Kinkade; sisters-in-law: Royleen Kinkade, Diane Kinkade; parents-in-law: William and Ella Kinkade.
Susan received her Masters Degree in Hospital Administration and went on to be the Director of Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy, and Rehab Services at Franciscan Health for 36 years. She had a passion for carrying on the Polish and Slovak traditions passed along by her parents and grandparents. Susan's greatest love was supporting her husband, children, siblings, nieces and nephews in achieving their hopes and dreams. Kade and Chase were her most prized possessions and the center of her social life. Her times boating on the sunny shores of the Florida Gulf Coast were the moments that made her heart feel the most full.
Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 321 E. Joliet St., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 9:00 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM with Fr. Patrick Kalich officiating.
Interment to follow at Chapel Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens in Crown Point, IN.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Susan's name to Crown Point Community Foundation of the Anthony Kinkade Foundation
Visit Susan's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.