 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Susan G. Cloyd Simko

  • 0

Aug. 24, 1951 - Mar. 12, 2022

SEBRING, FL - With great sadness, the family of Susan "Sue" G. Cloyd Simko, 70, announces her passing on March 12, 2022 in Sebring, FL. Born August 24, 1951 in Gary, IN to Billy and Mary Cloyd. Married David Simko, Sr. in June 1971.

Survived by husband, David Simko, Sr; four sons: David, Jr. (Tracey), William "Billy" (Melinda), Jason (Tabytha), Christopher; five grandchildren: Veronica, Jacob, Jordan,Joshua, Austin; mother, Mary; sisters and brothers: Marilyn, Bill, Bonnie, Michael; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by father, Billy Cloyd.

She was a dedicated mother and wife and will be missed deeply by all.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Tesla's autopilot under scrutiny again

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts