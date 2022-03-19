Susan G. Cloyd Simko

Aug. 24, 1951 - Mar. 12, 2022

SEBRING, FL - With great sadness, the family of Susan "Sue" G. Cloyd Simko, 70, announces her passing on March 12, 2022 in Sebring, FL. Born August 24, 1951 in Gary, IN to Billy and Mary Cloyd. Married David Simko, Sr. in June 1971.

Survived by husband, David Simko, Sr; four sons: David, Jr. (Tracey), William "Billy" (Melinda), Jason (Tabytha), Christopher; five grandchildren: Veronica, Jacob, Jordan,Joshua, Austin; mother, Mary; sisters and brothers: Marilyn, Bill, Bonnie, Michael; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by father, Billy Cloyd.

She was a dedicated mother and wife and will be missed deeply by all.