CROWN POINT, IN - Susan Hayes Kelly passed on from this life surrounded by family on October 7, 2021, in Crown Point, IN at the age of 64. She was born in Chicago on April 18, 1957, and grew up in Pullman with parents Evans and Florence, and sister Janet Hayes (McMahon), attending Edgar Allen Poe Elementary and St. Anthony Parish. She moved with her family to Lansing in her teens where she attended TF South High School and met her life-long love, Ed Kelly, whom she married June 18, 1977. Ed, along with their children Nicole (Coltrane) Douglas and Gina (Sokhna, Evans, Nicholas, Ethan, Oliver, Uriah, and Iris) Kelly-Elliott, carry on her memory in love and life. Her legacy is one of strength, service, generosity, beauty, and adventure.

The first college graduate in her family, she achieved her Bachelor's in Education at Purdue while raising her two young girls, and she passes on her work ethic and tenacious drive. Her love for teaching and learning, language and travel live on through her family and the countless students and colleagues that she taught and mentored. She taught French and Spanish for three decades at Bloom and Thornton High School Districts, then went on to earn her Master's degree from Roosevelt University in French literature, modeling the pursuit of brilliance and the fruits of hard work. Through her work in the Prairie State College ESL and citizenship programs and sponsorship of the Spanish and French clubs, she cultivated and championed an appreciation for diversity and equality. From her thesis work on French feminist existentialism to her participation through knitting and marching, she was an educated, engaged, and fierce supporter of women's rights.