Feb. 26, 1954 - Feb. 26, 2021

On Friday February 26, 2021, Susan Jane Pugh, Loving Wife, Mother and Grandmother, passed away at the age of 67.

Susan was born on February 26, 1954 in Buchanan, MI to Clarence and Mildred (Overberg) Chubbs. She was married to Hosea (Herb) Pugh on November 4, 1972. In 1975 she gave birth to Micheal Pugh and in 1976 she gave birth to Tracy (Pugh) Grayson.

Susan loved to have family gatherings and was very involved in the Post 502 American Legion Auxiliary Club. Her favorite place to be was Donnell Lake, with her family.

Susan was preceded in death by her father, Clarence, mother, Mildred and brother Craig. She is survived by her husband, Herb; their two children: Micheal Pugh (Jill) and Tracy (Pugh) Grayson (Thomas); six grandchildren: Fallon (Pugh) McCammon (Shane), Lindsey Rambo, Courtney Rambo, Anessa Pugh, Riley Rambo and Cora Pugh; brother, Dennis Chubbs (Roberta); brother, Bruce Chubbs (Susan); sister, Barb Ott; bonus son, Ron Rambo; and bonus daughters: Chrissy Chubbs (Tara) and Jennifer (Chubbs) Curry.

A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held on Monday March 1, 2021 at the St Peter Lutheran Church, on Central Ave in Portage at 7:00p.m.