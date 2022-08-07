Oct. 9, 1945 - July 21, 2022

LAS CRUCES, NM - Susan Joy Sandersen, age 76, of Las Cruces, NM, formerly of Portage, IN, died on July 21, 2022 following a complication during heart surgery. Susan was born on October 9, 1945 in Gary, IN to Ethel Blair Sandersen and Leif Sandersen.

Susan is survived by her husband, Joe San Filippo of Las Cruces, NM; brother, Kyle (Kate) Sandersen of Denver, CO; sister, Jill Sandersen (Harry Spears), of Gainesville, FL; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; her brother, Scott Sandersen; and Scott's wife, Judy.

A private celebration of life will be held. Please make a donation in Susan's name to your favorite charity. An informational stone will be placed adjacent to her parents' burial site for genealogical purposes.