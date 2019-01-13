Susan Lamfalusi (Skager), age 72, passed away on Wednesday, January 9. She was born on October 12, 1946, to parents Edwin and Melissa Skager, and grew up in Gary, IN. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband, George, their daughter Melissa and her son Benjamin Brown in Seattle, WA; their son Michael, his wife Jennifer Kwee, and their children Christopher, Alexander, and Katerina, in Cupertino, CA; and their sister-in-law Suzanne Lamfalusi in San Diego, CA. Susan was preceded in death by her sister, Dorothy Jamrok, and brother-in-law John Lamfalusi. She and her husband George, who recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary, were actually in kindergarten together and continued to be classmates until they graduated from Gary Edison High School in 1964, a fact that she enjoyed telling others.
Susan was a loving and caring person who always put her family and others first. She was kind and thoughtful, generous, and totally unselfish. She had a flair for design and decorating, loved antiquing, appreciated the past, and enjoyed being with friends. One of her favorite things was traveling to Napa and Sonoma California to enjoy the beauty and serenity of the area along with her favorite wineries. Her politics were very liberal as she cared deeply for all people and the injustices they faced only because they were different. Her family is grateful for the wonderful and compassionate care that Hospice of the Calumet Area provided that allowed her to remain at home surrounded by family and friends.
There will be no visitation or services at this time, but there will be a gathering for friends to celebrate her life at a future date that will be announced to all. The family requests that any donations be made in her name to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK, 73123, Cancer.org, or to Hospice of the Calumet Area, 600 Superior Ave., Munster, IN, 46321, HospiceCalumet.org. Arrangements by SOLAN-PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, Schererville, IN