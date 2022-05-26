Susan Lynn Herald (nee Chernivsky)

Nov. 27, 1954 - May 20, 2022

HIGHLAND - Susan Lynn Herald, age 67, passed away peacefully on May 20, 2022.

Sue is survived by her mother, Mary Chernivsky; her husband of 48 years, Steve Herald; her children: Greg (Katie) Herald, Marissa (Joe) Malinski, and Veronica (Andy) Andersen; her siblings: Andy (Pam) Chernivsky, Vicki (Mike) Mason, Francine (Richard) Harrison, and Karen (Steve) Lesniak; her grandchildren: Jack, Audrey, and Ryan Malinski, Riley and Charley Andersen; as well as many nieces; and nephews.

Sue was preceded in death by her father, Victor Chernivsky.

Sue spent many years as a medical transcriptionist. She enjoyed reading, sewing, traveling, baking, and spending time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting hats and scarves to donate to various organizations and charities. After she moved out of state, she maintained her friendships and continued to participate in her beloved book club. She maintained a positive attitude and humor through various hardships and continued to think of others for the duration of her life.

If you would like to send a gift, in lieu of flowers, we ask that you donate to the Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network (BCAN) or Hospice of the Calumet Area.