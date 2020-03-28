Susan Lynn Larson

LOWELL, IN - Susan Lynn Larson, 56 of Lowell, passed away peacefully into the arms of Jesus, Friday, March 27, 2020 at the Lowell Health Care Center. She was born September 25, 1963 in Valparaiso the daughter of Michael and Roxanne (Williamson) Shutske. Susan worked for a short time as a CNA and after the discovery of a brain tumor; she became a resident of Lowell Health Care Center. She started a Bible Study and developed many friendships with staff and residents.

Susan is survived by her parents, Michael and Roxanne; son, Gregory Hunt III; siblings, John (Kate) Shutske, Jennifer (Bob) McKee, and Amy (Eric) Konefal; and her nieces and nephews that were the delight of her life, Michael and Jack (Shen) Shutske, and Colin, Caleb, and Amelia Konefal. She was preceded in death by her son, Brandon Hunt.

Private Graveside Services were held at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso. A memorial service for family and friends will be held at a later date. Arrangements by KOSANKE FUNERAL HOME, Kouts.