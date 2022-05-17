Aug. 18, 1948 - May 14, 2022

CROWN POINT, IN - Susan Lynn Wahlberg (nee LaGace), age 73, of Crown Point, IN, passed away peacefully at home with her husband by her side on Saturday, May 14, 2022. She was born in Chicago, IL on August 18, 1948. She was one out of nine siblings.

Susan is survived by her three children: Drew (Julie) Wahlberg, Jeff Wahlberg, Wendy (Dwain Winstead) Wahlberg; and five grandchildren: Andie, Lauren, Alyex, Freddy, Toni; and two great-grandchildren.

Susan was preceded in death by her parents: Arthur and Ruth LaGace; brother, Edward LaGace; parent-in-laws: Florence and Gustave Wahlberg; and brother-in-law, Ted Wahlberg.

Susan attended Harper High School until 1965 in Chicago, IL. She fell in love with the Cedar Lake and Crown Point area where she met the love of her life, Fred Wahlberg.

Susan was known for her love of gardening, her generosity, and kindness towards people and animals. She volunteered at St. Anthony's Hospital as a Pink Lady in surgery waiting and at Lemon Lake County Park. Susan was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ in Crown Point, IN. She had a conservation license to rehabilitate wild animals. She was an avid Elvis Presley fan and loved to tell the story about how Elvis kissed her two times at a Las Vegas show. Her favorite color was pink; she loved it so much she painted her house pink. One of her favorite past-times, which she said was the best time of her life, was carting the grandkids around on the golf cart and driving back and forth on Buck Hill Road in her convertible.

Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

Additional visitation will take place on Thursday, May 19, 2022 DIRECTLY at St. John's United Church of Christ, 1288 S Indiana Ave, Crown Point, IN 46307 from 9:30 AM until the time of funeral service at 10:00 AM with Pastor Wendell Thacker officiating. Interment to follow at Maplewood Memorial Cemetery in Crown Point, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Susan's name to the Susan Wahlberg Memorial, www.GoFundMe.com/f/Susan-Wahlberg-memorial.

