FRANKFORT, IL - Susan M. Ciastko, (nee Zeisel), 70, late of Frankfort, formerly of Burnham, passed away on August 11, 2021. Beloved daughter of the late Adolph and Pauline (need Orndach) Zeisel. Cherished wife of Robert; devoted mother of Lynn Anderson (the late Cliff Sales), Rebecca, Katherine (Jack) Cuthbert, Gregory and Jennifer Lundstrom. Loving sister of the late Leo (Bunny). Dearest grandmother of Brandon Anderson.

Susan loved country music, was a coffee fanatic, and loved spending time with her family. She was a breast cancer survivor who was a strong inspiration for her daughters. She shared her love for TV shows on USA Network with her son and her love for Star Wars and musicals with her grandson. Her passion for rescuing animals was felt by those around her.