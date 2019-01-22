SCHERERVILLE, IN - Susan M. Kantor (nee Murray) age 62, of Schererville, IN passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Friday, January 18, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, Carl; daughters, Kathryn (Dana) Trudeau and Lolly (Kevin) Corbett both of Schererville; grandchildren, Ari, Cody and Olivia Trudeau; father, Edward (late Frances) Murray; siblings, Joseph F. Murray, Annie (Gary) Hall, Stephanie Murray and Melanie (Steve) Schane; and many nieces and nephews. Susan is preceded in death by her sisters, Mary Key and Katy (still living, Rick) Yoakum; and mother in law, Margaret Kantor.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 23, 2019 from 3:00 - 7:00 PM at the SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 14 Kennedy Ave., (corner of Main and Kennedy) Schererville, IN 46375. Burial will be private.
Susan graduated from Bishop McNamara Catholic High School in Kankakee, IL and attended Holy Cross College in Notre Dame, IN. She worked for Blaskovich Chevy and The Horton Group. She enjoyed running. Susan was a loving wife, mother and grandmother that will be dearly missed by her family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Hospice of the Calumet would be appreciated.