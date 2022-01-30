Susan M. Linkiewicz

Susan's funeral service will be held Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at BURNS KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8450 Hohman Ave., Hammond. Susan was born April 21, 1968. "Susie" is survived by her three children: Jennifer Linkiewicz, Michael Linkiewicz and Alan Linkiewicz; former husband, John Linkiewicz; loving mother Kathryn Breski; loving siblings: Linda Mayes, Marie Greene, Leo and John Breski, Diane Slowiak, Kathy Wallen and Tracy Breski. Susan loved her family and friends with all her heart. Susie would love to share another moment together at her service. Susie was always a, "the more, the merrier", spirit.