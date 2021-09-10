May 6, 1949 - Aug. 29, 2021

CHESTERTON, IN - Susan M. Mshar, age 72, of Chesterton, IN passed away peacefully on August 29, 2021. Susan was born in East Chicago, IN on May 6, 1949 and was the daughter of Frank and Irene (Ference) Falgier, both of whom preceded her in death.

On December 4, 1971 in East Chicago, IN, she married the love of her life, William Mshar, who survives in Chesterton, IN.

She left behind her children: Rebecca (Justin) Oprish of OR, Jason (Laura) Mshar of Chesterton, IN, and Jennifer (Ricardo Cervantes) Mshar of Chesterton, IN; her grandchildren: Jeremy, Kayla, Liam, and Jose; her soon-to-be great-grandson; her siblings: Thomas (Maryann) Falgier of Osceola, IN, Kathy Falgier of Crown Point, IN, and Frank Falgier of Crown Point, IN; her sister-in-law, Lana Falgier; and by her numerous nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by her 46 year old son, William J. Mshar, Jr. on June 6, 2021; and by her brothers, Donald Falgier and Ken Falgier.