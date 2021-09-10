May 6, 1949 - Aug. 29, 2021
CHESTERTON, IN - Susan M. Mshar, age 72, of Chesterton, IN passed away peacefully on August 29, 2021. Susan was born in East Chicago, IN on May 6, 1949 and was the daughter of Frank and Irene (Ference) Falgier, both of whom preceded her in death.
On December 4, 1971 in East Chicago, IN, she married the love of her life, William Mshar, who survives in Chesterton, IN.
She left behind her children: Rebecca (Justin) Oprish of OR, Jason (Laura) Mshar of Chesterton, IN, and Jennifer (Ricardo Cervantes) Mshar of Chesterton, IN; her grandchildren: Jeremy, Kayla, Liam, and Jose; her soon-to-be great-grandson; her siblings: Thomas (Maryann) Falgier of Osceola, IN, Kathy Falgier of Crown Point, IN, and Frank Falgier of Crown Point, IN; her sister-in-law, Lana Falgier; and by her numerous nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her 46 year old son, William J. Mshar, Jr. on June 6, 2021; and by her brothers, Donald Falgier and Ken Falgier.
Susan graduated from East Chicago Roosevelt High School and worked at Lakeshore Ford for over 30 years. She was a devoted member of Our Lady of Sorrows and was also a former member of St. Vincent De Paul. She would often be found playing bunco, poker, and pinochle with her friends. Susan was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother.
A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. at WHITE-LOVE FUNERAL HOME, 525 S 2nd St., Chesterton, IN with Father Paul Quanz officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home. The family kindly requests that all who enter the funeral home please wear a mask.
Memorial donations in honor of Susan may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
