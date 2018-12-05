LOWELL, IN - Susan M. Reynolds (nee Charlebois) age 60, of Lowell, IN passed away on Sunday, December 2, 2018.
Susan is survived by her husband of 14 years, Scott Reynolds; two daughters: Melinda (Mike Alexander) Geyer and Brittany (Chad) Costino; grandchildren: Colin, Addison, Hunter, Haley, Gavin and Chase; her father, Thomas 'Ted' Charlebois; three brothers: Mark (Pat) Charlebois; Mike (Lynn) Charlebois and Dan Charlebois; three sisters: Karen (Brad) Kliber, Kathy (Scott) Boschee and Mary Charlebois; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Susan was preceded in death by her son, Nathan Geyer; mother, Delores Charlebois; and brother, James 'Jim' Charlebois.
Susan was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and she cherished the time she was able to spend with them.
