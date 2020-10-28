Susan Margaret Greco (nee Kidd)

HOBART, IN — Susan Margaret Greco, 62, peacefully passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020.

She is survived by her aunt, Veronica Sue Cunningham; cousin, Clarence "Terry" Cunningham; many loving sisters- and brothers-in-law; and nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her husband, Robert Greco.

Susan was born on October 16, 1958, in Gary, IN, to the late Herman and Margaret Kidd and was a graduate of Crown Point High School. On July 12, 1986, she married the love of her life, Bobby, and together they shared 27 years. She was a kind and loving daughter, wife, niece, cousin and friend and will truly be missed by all whose lives she touched.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020, at 12:00 PM at Chapel Lawn Funeral Home (8178 Cline Ave., Crown Point, IN) with Elder Michael Leonard Ford officiating.

Interment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Crown Point, IN.

Friends are invited to meet with the family on Friday morning from 10:00 AM until time of service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your favorite charity.

Masks are required for attendance at the funeral home and the cemetery.