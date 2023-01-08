SCHERERVILLE, IN - Susan Marie Burke (nee Slivka), age 59, of Schererville, IN, formerly of Munster, IN, passed peacefully on Saturday, December 31, 2022. She was born in Hammond, IN to the late Virgil and Marlene Slivka (nee Seebohar). She is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, William Burke Sr.; son, William Jr. (Nancy) Burke; grandsons: Liam Burke and Jacob Burke; sisters: Pamela (L. Jan) Helfen and Janine Slivka; brother, Virgil (Lynne) Slivka; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Virgil and Marlene Slivka.

Susan was a lifelong parishioner of St. Thomas More Catholic Church where she was a sacristan and led the altar server program for over 20 years including development of an MC program. She was co-chair of the St. Thomas More Fun days for 10 years with her husband as well as participating in various other ministries.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at KISH FUNERAL HOME 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN from 3:00-8:00 P.M. and on Wednesday, from 9:30A.M. to 10:00 A.M. at the church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 10:00 am at St. Thomas More Church, 8501 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. Interment will be at Memory Lane Memorial Park, Crown Point, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Susan's name to the Diocese of Gary Seminarian Education Fund. www.kishfuneralhome.net