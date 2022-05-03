PORTAGE, IN - Susan Marie Chinn (nee Arredondo), age 61, of Portage, IN passed away Friday, April 29, 2022.

She is survived by three children: Michael (Jenna) Chinn, Benjamin Chinn and Angela Chinn; two grandchildren: Noah Chinn and Cora Chinn; brother, Mark (Tracey) Arredondo; sisters: Maria Eugenia A. Alavanja; sister in-law, Letty Arredondo; brother in-law, Jovan Alavanja; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her son, Samuel E. Chinn; parents, Miguel V. and Eugenia Arredondo; sister, Theresa G. Arredondo; brother, Miguel G. Arredondo.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Church, 3802 Grand Blvd., East Chicago, IN with Rev. Diego Florez officiating. Burial to follow at Ridgelawn Cemetery, Gary, IN. Friends may visit with the family from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the Church Thursday morning.

In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Hospital would be appreciated. To share an online condolence, logon to www.fifefuneralhome.com.