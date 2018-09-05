DYER, IN - Susan Marie Flores (nee Riordan) age 59, of Dyer, IN, passed away on Friday, August 31, 2018. Susan is survived by her loving son, Ray (Tiffiny) Flores of Dyer; grandchildren, Zachary Flores, Faith Hoye and Isabel Flores; brother, Mike (Janice) Riordan, Bob (late Ellen) Riordan; sister, Pat (Bill) Anderson; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ramon; and parents, Frank and Evelyn Riordan.
A Funeral Service will be held at 7:00 PM on Sunday, September 9, 2018 at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME,14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN 46375 (corner of Main St. and Kennedy Ave.) with Rev. Charles Niblick officiating. Friends may visit with the family at the Solan Pruzin Funeral Home on Sunday from 2:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Services conclude at the Funeral Home.
Susan was a graduate of Thornton High School. She was a supporter of the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation. She was a workaholic and enjoyed working for Liberty Furniture in Monee, Il. She was a loving mother and grandmother that will be dearly missed by her family and friends.