Oct. 26, 1944 - Feb. 8, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN - Susan Mick (nee Czarnota), age 76, of Crown Point, formerly of Hammond, IN, passed away on Monday, February 8, 2021.

Susan is survived by her children: Michael (Joelyn) Mick, Susan (Warren) Meyer and Paul (Lawrie) Mick; eight grandchildren: Theo, Aidan, Issac, Kendall, Natalie, Sophie, Ralphie and Emma; brother, Scott Czarnota; and sister, Sharon (James) McCann.

Susan was preceded in death by her husband, Edward; daughter, Ann-Margret Mick; and parents: Edward and Sophie Czarnota.

Susan was a member of the Crown Point Senior Center and AARP. She worked for many years as a newspaper counselor for the Times and as a property manager. Susan had many interests including traveling, swimming, watching wrestling and baseball - she was a big Mets fan. Susan was also a huge Elvis fan and loved her cats. Most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren, who brought her much joy.

Memorial Services will be Private for the family with Pastor Mark Wilkins officiating. To join the Funeral Service virtually; from your personal Facebook page search for GEISEN FUNERAL HOMES/GEISEN PET LOSS CENTRE, scroll down, the live stream will pop up when the service begins at 3:00 PM CST on Monday, February 15, 2021.In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Susan's name to the Crown Point Senior Center.Visit Susan's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.