DYER, IN — Susan "Sue" Pelke, nee Stout, 72, of Dyer, IN, passed away peacefully on August 5, 2020, with her family by her side. Sue was born to the late Robert and Gabriella (Persa) Stout on April 3, 1948, in Chicago, IL. During her younger years, she spent her summers up at Pelican Lake, fishing with her family, and traveling to California to visit relatives. She graduated from Luther South High School in 1966, and soon after went on to work for a major law firm in downtown Chicago. While she spent most of her life as a devoted homemaker, she also spent time involved in car racing and working on cars. In her later years, she enjoyed spending time with her family at the beach in Florida. She was a caring mother and loved to spend time with her grandchildren. Her hugs were comforting and could easily make you forget any of your worries. Sue always looked forward to get-togethers with her close neighbors and friends. She loved the holidays, none more than Christmas. And she had a great admiration for animals — most of all, her dog Pepper.