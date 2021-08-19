Susan "Sue" Smith

In 1962, Sue worked for Bethlehem Steel Quincy shipyards in Boston, MA. In 1965 she was transferred to Bethlehem, PA, prior to being transferred to Bethlehem's new Burns Harbor Plant in IN as an Administrative Assistant. While in Bethlehem, she met her future husband, Roger, which was the start of a 55 year marriage. They moved to Valparaiso, IN, where they lived for 38 years.

Sue got an Associate in Science degree from Fisher College in 1960. After her two children, Diane and Michael, were grown, at 48 years of age, Sue asked Roger if he would mind if she went to Purdue University to finish her degree. Roger's reply was "go for it" and said he would support her in every way. Sue went back and completed her degree from Purdue University. Only problem she said at Purdue was since she could have been the mother of most of her fellow students. She said she had to get used to them calling her "mom". Sue worked as an Administrative Assistant at Sprague Devices in Michigan City, IN for many years. Sue was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Seneca, SC.