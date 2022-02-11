June 24, 1953 - Jan. 30, 2022

VALPARAISO, IN - Susan T. Walstra, age 68, of Valparaiso, IN, passed away on Sunday, January 30, 2022. She was born on June 24, 1953, in Chicago, IL, to John and Elaine (Giraldi) Moloney.

Susan is survived by her loving husband, Richard Walstra; her father, John Moloney; three daughters: Jennifer Livingston, Kelly Reynolds, Caitlin (Patrick) Barney; two sons: John (Jennifer) Aleccia, Andrew (Erin) Walstra; five granddaughters: Victoria (Justin) Frost, Alexis Livingston, Emma Aleccia, Olivia McFarlin, Brooklyn Barney; three grandsons: Jacob (Victoria) Reynolds, Jack Aleccia, Easton Barney; two great-granddaughters: Brenna Frost, Presley Frost; two brothers: Jack (Barb) Moloney, Tony (Teresa) Moloney; four sisters: Mary (Kevin) Buoy, Kathy (John) Wright, Sheila (Ralph) Beatty, Bernadette (Mickey) Sons; and many nieces, nephews, many extended family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Elaine Moloney.

Susan graduated from Theodore Guerin High School in Chicago, IL, class of 1971. She attended IUN and was a nurse at Methodist Hospitals for over 15-years. Susan worked in the medical field for over 25-years. She loved crafting, sewing and antiquing. Susan was an avid animal lover and a fantastic cook.

Memorial Services for Susan will be held on Monday, February 14, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 517 Broadway, Chesterton, IN 46304. Susan will be laid to rest at Robbins Cemetery, Portage, IN.Memorial visitation will be held on Monday, February 14, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Susan's honor may be made to a local animal charity of your choice.

