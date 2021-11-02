Susan (Wheeland) Wilson

May 20, 1958 - Oct. 25, 2021

PLAINWELL, MI - The family of Susan (Wheeland) Wilson is sad to announce that she passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 25, 2021. She is survived by Steve, her loving husband of 41 years. Sue and Steve were married at Trinity Lutheran Church in Valparaiso, Indiana. They lived in Plainwell, Michigan.

Sue was the daughter of Willard (Bill) (d. 2011) and Annamae Wheeland of Valparaiso where she grew up with her three older brothers and younger sister: Tom, Gary (Sharon), Mark (Julie), Dorsey Martin. Right from the start she was a bright spark in the family. From age six, Sue set her sights on becoming a nurse.

She graduated from Valparaiso High School in 1976 and pursued her dream by earning her Registered Nursing degree from the South Bend Memorial School of Nursing in 1979. Sue was widely known and loved for her quick laugh and warm smile. She was especially valued for her compassionate nature which was all the more meaningful in her roles as medical/surgical nurse and, for the majority of her career, a neonatal ICU nurse. She served in these positions at Porter Memorial Hospital in Valparaiso, IN, Mt. Clemens Hospital, in Mt.Clemens, MI and finally, Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo, MI.