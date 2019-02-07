VALPARAISO, IN - Susanna Marie Rast, 89, of Valparaiso, passed away Wednesday, January 23, 2019. She was born June 28, 1929 in Seymour, IN, the daughter of Walter and Minna (Strasen) Droege. Susanna, a flute teacher at Valparaiso High School in the 1980s, also gave private lessons to many children and young people in the Valparaiso area. She was preceded in death by her husband Walter Emil Rast and her parents.
She is survived by her children, Joel of Shorewood, WI (Cliona Draper), Timothy of Barrington, IL (Diane Miller), Rebekah of Paris, France (James Startt), Peter of Boulder, CO (Zoe Kircos), and eight grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, March 2, 2019 in the Gloria Christi Chapel of Valparaiso University, located in the basement of the Chapel of the Resurrection, Valparaiso, IN.