Nov. 7, 1937 - Feb. 25, 2023

FRANKFORT - Susanna (Suzy) Johnson passed away in the early morning of Saturday, February 25 at the age of 85. A life well lived, Suzy was born on November 7, 1937, in Harrisburg, IL. She graduated from Shortridge High School in Indianapolis and went on to study at Indiana Central College, now the University of Indianapolis. While attending Indiana Central, Suzy met the love of her life in John Johnson. They married on August 30, 1957, and in 2022, celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary. After graduating college as the valedictorian, Suzy taught French at Fulton Junior High in the Ben Davis School Corporation. John and Suzy began their life together living in downtown Indianapolis and then moved to Zionsville, IN in the late 60s. Suzy put her professional life on hold while she stayed home to raise her two sons, Tom and Mark. She returned to work for the Indiana High School Athletic Association, where she stayed until she retired. In retirement, John and Suzy moved to Frankfort, IN in the early 2000s.

Following in the footsteps of her father, Suzy's true passion was writing poetry. She wrote hundreds of poems throughout the years, many about her favorite subject - angels, but the best were ones that she wrote for her grandchildren at Christmas time. Fervent in her faith, Suzy was very active in the Zionsville Christian Church, spreading God's word in practicing the Christian life. Suzy also loved watching sports, specifically travelling to see Notre Dame football games with John and her family, watching her own sons' and grandsons' sporting events, and watching countless high school basketball games across the state of Indiana.

Suzy was the kindest person anyone could ever hope to meet. Survivors include husband John, sons Tom (wife Michele) and Mark (wife Kambra), sister Clara Board (husband Edwin), grandsons Chris (wife Catherine), Nick (partner Florian), Logan, Max, Porter, and Rhett, sister-in-law Jeanne Underwood, cousin Jan Freeman, cousins Justin and Joanne Underwood, nephews David (wife Dolly) Underwood and Steven (wife Julie) Board, nieces Julie (husband Ed) Murphy, and Karen (husband Clint) Rusk, and several great-nephews and a great-niece. She was preceded in death by parents Eugene and Susanna Monninger Underwood, brother Charles Underwood, grandparents Charles and Leola Dickey Underwood, and Karl and Klara Lantz Monninger.

There will be a celebration of her life at the Zionsville Christian Church, 120 N. 9th Street Zionsville, IN. The visitation will be held on Thursday, March 2nd from 4:00-8:00 p.m., at the church. Funeral services will be at the church on Friday, March 3rd at 12:00 p.m., followed by a burial ceremony at 2:30 p.m. at Green Lawn Cemetery, 496 W. County Road 200 S., Frankfort, IN. Arrangements were entrusted to Simplicity Funeral and Cremation Care of Zionsville