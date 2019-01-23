VALPARAISO, IN - Susanne 'Sue' Pepper Joys, 89 of Valparaiso, passed away Sunday, January 20, 2019. She was born June 21, 1929 in Milwaukee. Sue grew up in Whitefish Bay, WI. She graduated from Milwaukee Downer College in 1951 and attended Social Work Graduate School at the University of Wisconsin. On August 30, 1952, Sue married John E. Joys, owner and president of Joys Brothers Company. John preceded her in death in 1984.
Sue was employed by the Girl Scouts in Chicago and Drifting Dunes Council, serving as CEO from 1975 until her retirement in 1990.
Sue's many volunteer activities include Lupus Foundation of Northwest Indiana, Community Concert Association of Portage, Meals on Wheels, Friends of the Lake County Public Library, American Camping Association, Arthritis Foundation, Altrusa of the Indiana Dunes, Methodist Hospital Auxiliary, serving as President and Secretary, member of the Methodist Hospital Board of Trustees, President of the State Board of Hospital Auxiliaries. She also served as a member of the Pines Village Resident Council.
Sue is a member of All Saints Cathedral in Milwaukee, where she and her brother, Marshall, played significant roles in the restoration of the church organ.
In addition to her husband, John, Sue was preceded in death by her brother, Marshall Pepper, and her parents, Alice and Howard Pepper.
Sue is survived by her brother, Robert Pepper of Santa Fe, New Mexico; special godson, Geoff Osika; special friends, Betty Wayte Luciano, Melissa and Joe Osika, Katie Osika, Evan Osika, Julie Wayte Motto, Ariel Motto, Miles Motto, Beth and Joe Baker; nephews, Scott Lindstrom and Mark Lindstrom; niece, Karen Kimball; and many cousins.
Following cremation, visitation will be held at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME on January 24, 2019 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. for Indiana friends. A memorial service will be held at All Saints Cathedral, 818 E. Juneau Avenue, Milwaukee, Wisconsin on January 26, 2019. Friends may gather at 10:00 a.m. with the service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Sue's cremains will be interred following the service. Refreshments will be served at the Guild Hall following the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to All Saints Cathedral, 818 E. Juneau Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53202.