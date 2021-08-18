Susie Belle Koontz

Sept. 8, 1919 — Aug. 15, 2021

WANATAH, IN — Susie Belle Koontz, 101, of Wanatah passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, August 15, 2021. She was born September 8, 1919 to George R. & Eva A. (Torley) Koontz, Sr. Susie was a longtime member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Wanatah. She began her career with National Tea Company before transitioning into the Loan Department with Chicago City Bank where she eventually retired in 1984. Returning home to Indiana shortly thereafter, Susie enjoyed reading and traveling. A woman of distinct tastes, her methods of approval or disapproval were unmistakable. For this she endeared herself to scores over the decades.

Susie was preceded in death by her parents, and siblings, George R. Koontz, Jr., Margaret Giles, Garland Koontz & Evelyn Weber. She is survived by her niece, Arlene Koontz, and nephew, Wayne Koontz with whom she lived and they were her caretakers. Also surviving are many other family members and friends.

A visitation will be held Thursday from 3:00–7:00 p.m. at WANATAH FUNERAL CHAPEL and one hour prior to service on Friday at the church. The funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Friday at St. John's Lutheran Church, Wanatah, Rev. Joel S. Zipay officiating with burial following at Westville Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the family. A special thank you to Dunes Hospice especially nurse April Anderson.