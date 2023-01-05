EAST CHICAGO, IN—Susie M. Marion, age 71 , of East Chicago, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Community Hospital in Munster.

Survivors: husband, James; three children, Jacqueline (Michael) Dix, James L. (LaBrita) Marion, Sr., Marques Marion; two grandchildren, James L. Marion Jr. and Jasmine L. Marion; two sisters, three brothers and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by parents, Aaron and Ethel Lewis.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 7, 2023, 11:00am, Goodwill Baptist Church, 5119 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago with visitation from 10:00 to 11:00am prior to the funeral service. Rev. Nickolas Lathan, officiating. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery Griffith.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Marion family during their time of loss.