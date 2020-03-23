HIGHLAND, IN - Susy James, daughter of T.A. Mathai (Panickammattu family), and Sarah Mathai, in Tiruvilla, Kerala, India, wife of E.V. James (Edacheril family, Angamaly), mom to Lee (Liz) James, Liju (Varkey) James and Matthew James (and his wife, Soo), grandma to Halle, Josiah, Paige and Joy, passed on to the Lord's presence, early morning on Saturday, March 21, at the age of 75. She was a resident of Highland, IN, USA for over 40 years, citizen of heaven.

Close family and friends will gather on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 from 12:00PM – 2:00PM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME, Crown Point IN. A funeral service to honor Susy will take place that afternoon at 2:00PM. Burial will follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Live stream is available at thalsamaya.com from 12:00PM-4:00PM.

As part of everything that is happening related to the coronavirus, Chapel Lawn is reminding families and their guests that if they do not feel well, to please take precautionary measures and utilize the live stream availability that has been put in to place for Susy's service.

