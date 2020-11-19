July 22, 1953 - Nov. 13, 2020

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Suzan LaPeer, age 67, of Merrillville, IN, passed away on November 13, 2020.

Suzan was born on July 22, 1953 to Victor and Geraldine LaPeer in Hammond, IN. When her father retired, her family relocated to Alamo, TX where she completed the remainder of her primary education. She went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in Education from Texas Woman's University and completed her Master's Degree in Education and Administration at Purdue University Calumet. Catholic Education was her passion. She later returned to Indiana where she taught and was a Principal in various Catholic schools throughout Northwest Indiana. She reluctantly retired in 2018 after battling through multiple and challenging health conditions.

Suzan is survived by siblings; Marie Berthold (Louis) of Denton, TX; Nancy Berkley of Mission, TX; Vicki (Rick) Krolik of Chesterton, IN; Linda Matson of Derby, VT, and beloved sister-in-law, Shelly LaPeer of Merrillville, IN. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, including her dearest friend and Spiritual Mentor, Fr. Theodore Mens. Suzan was preceded in death by her parents, and twin brother, Jean LaPeer.

Memorial donations may be made in Suzan's name to the Diocese of Gary Tuition Assistance Fund.