Sept. 21, 1965 - Dec. 28, 2021

Suzanna Canchola-Spires passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. She was 56 years old. She resided in both Aurora and Naperville, IL. Suzy was a Graduate of both Merrillville High School class of 1984 as well as Sawyer Business College.

Sue is survived by her husband, Kevin, of 32 years; her son, Alexander Spires; two sisters; Patricia and Karina Canchola; three brothers; Xavier, Alfonso, and Martin Canchola. She was preceded in death by both her parents, Javier and Basilia Canchola.

Sue was a loving wife and mother. She was a true "Soccer Mom" and had great faith.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that all donations please be made to Life Changers International Church: Suzanna Spires Memorial Fund. Mail 2500 Beverly Rd., Hoffman Estates, IL 60192.

Memorial Service will be held: Thursday, January 20, 2022 DuPage Memorial Chapel, 951 W. Washington St., West Chicago, IL 60185.Visitation: 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. Memorial Service: 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.