Sept. 12, 1946 - Dec. 22, 2021

VALPARAISO - Suzanne Abbott, 75 of Valparaiso, passed away December 22, 2021. She was born September 12, 1946 in Paducah, KY to Joseph and Mildred (Whitescarver) Abbott. Suzanne was an avid reader who especially enjoyed mystery novels. She also treasured her four beloved cats who brought her great joy.

Suzanne is survived by her daughter, Michelle (Anthony Pellegrini) Hardlannert-Pellegrini of Valparaiso; grandchildren: Katie Hardlannert, William Hardlannert V, Sophia Pellegrini; mother, Patricia Abbott; daughter-in-law, Melissa Hardlannert; and several siblings, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, William Hardlannert IV; mother, Mildred Howes; father, Warren Howes; father, Joseph Abbott; and one brother.

A Celebration of Life will be planned for Spring of 2022. Memorial donations may be made to the Porter County Animal Shelter or The Independent Cat Society.