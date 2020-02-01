FORT PIERCE, FL - Suzanne E. Nowakowski, age 81, formerly of Lansing, IL, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at her daughter's home in Ft. Pierce, FL on Friday, January 24, 2020. Suzanne was born on June 19, 1938 in Chicago, IL to the late Michael Joseph and Sophie (Mokry) Szatkowski. Suzanne met the love of her life, Al, when she was working for Gayety's Candy and Ice Cream Parlor on Commercial Ave on Chicago's south side. They married within a couple of years and went on to spend the next 61 tender and beautiful years together. Several years later they opened their hearts and home to two beautiful children they adopted through Catholic Charities. Suzanne then made the decision to enjoy her role as a loving and nurturing wife and mother for the next several years. When Gayety's moved to Lansing, IL in the late 1980's Suzanne did not hesitate to go back to work for the company she grew so fond of. She remained a loyal employee there for over two decades until her retirement.