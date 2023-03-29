In 1965 she graduated from Kouts High School in Kouts, IN. She worked in a bank in Valparaiso, IN until she married Dennis Frey from San Pierre, IN in 1968. Then she worked at Purdue University until they moved to Morton, IL in 1970. She worked at the Morton police department for several years. They moved to Westerville, OH in 1979 and finally moved to Tyler, TX area in 1983 where she currently resided in Flint, TX.