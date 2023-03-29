Sept. 3, 1947 - Feb. 14, 2023
FLINT, TX - Graveside Services for Leslie Leigh Suzanne Sommers Frey, 75, of Flint, TX, were held on Thursday, February 16, 2023. Burial was at Noonday Cemetery in Noonday, TX.
Suzanne passed away Tuesday, February 14, 2023 in Tyler, TX. She was born September 3, 1947 in Valparaiso, IN to Clarence Clarison Sommers and Ceolia DeVere Tannehill Sommers.
In 1965 she graduated from Kouts High School in Kouts, IN. She worked in a bank in Valparaiso, IN until she married Dennis Frey from San Pierre, IN in 1968. Then she worked at Purdue University until they moved to Morton, IL in 1970. She worked at the Morton police department for several years. They moved to Westerville, OH in 1979 and finally moved to Tyler, TX area in 1983 where she currently resided in Flint, TX.
Suzanne is survived by her husband, Dennis Frey.