LAKE FOREST, CA - Suzanne G. Bailey (nee Gauder) age 99, of Lake Forest CA formerly of Laguna Woods, CA and Crown Point, IN passed away Wednesday, August 22, 2018, on her wedding anniversary to Joseph R Bailey (deceased 1993); preceded in death by parents John and Mary (Kricko) Gauder; survived by daughters Nancy Hertig and Sandra (Thomas) Gollinger; grandchildren, Jana McCarthy, Amy (Sean) O'Connell, John (Angela) Hertig, Andrew Hertig and Robert Hertig; two great grandchildren and two sisters, Pauline Augustian and Beth (Alden) Kunnemann.
Suzanne Bailey, RN was a graduate of the first school of nurses training at Methodist Hospital, Gary, IN, where she worked in the nursery during World War II. She was an avid bridge player, artist and traveler. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Crown Point, retiring to Laguna Woods, CA in 1991, she organized the Indiana Club, was a member of the Aliso California Club, Historical Society and Abiding Savior Lutheran Church, Lake Forest, CA.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Aug 30. 2018 at 11:30a.m. at the St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1801 Atchison Ave., Whiting, with Pastor John Henry, officiating; visitation from 11:00 a.m. to time of services; private burial at Concordia Cemetery, Hammond IN. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Abiding Savior Lutheran Church, Lake Forest, CA or Lutheran Hour Ministries, https://www.lhm.org.