VALPARAISO, IN - Suzanne Marie DeFelice, 71 of Valparaiso, passed away Saturday, January 26, 2019. She was born June 2, 1947 in Valparaiso to Howard and Anna (Nielsen) Foster. Suzanne graduated from Ball State University and made her career as a Public Assistance Supervisor for the State of Indiana. She was a member of Valparaiso Nazarene Church and enjoyed serving God, reading, attending events that her children and grandchildren were involved in, and was a collector of sorts. Suzanne will be remembered as a selfless, loving, and joyful woman, who was a beloved mother and grandmother. She will be deeply missed.
Suzanne is survived by her children: Melissa (Rob) Klaiber, Lou DeFelice, Joe (Amanda) DeFelice; grandchildren: Tim, Brooke, Abbie, Alysa, Corina, Lilly, Anna, Harrison, Lorenzo; and brother, William (Bobbi) Foster. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, February 3, 2019 from 1:00 to 4:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso. The funeral service will begin on Monday at 10:00 AM at Valparaiso Nazarene Church, 2702 E. Glendale Blvd., with burial to follow at Graceland Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Valparaiso Nazarene Church.