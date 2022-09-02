Suzanne Patton (nee Black)

LAFAYETTE, IN - With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Suzanne (Black) Patton, our loving and devoted mother, on May 16, 2022. She left us while sleeping peacefully at her residence in Lafayette, IN. She was in her 82nd year.

Born in Gary, IN, and raised in Merrillville, she is preceded in death by her parents: Edward G. Black and Ruth (Lambert) Black; and her brothers: Edward P. Black and David R. Black.

Suzanne was a graduate of Merrillville High School class of 1957 She completed college at Indiana University Northwest in 1976 with a degree in business management.

Suzanne is survived by her daughter, Lori (Patton) Dorrington and husband Chuck of Marietta, GA, daughter Jennifer (Patton) Lee and husband Chris of Battleground, IN; granddaughters Maeve (Lee) Pollard and husband Theo of Louisville, KY, and Annie Lee of Lafayette, IN. Suzanne is also survived by her beloved cat; Thomas and her nieces: Janet Svoboda and Linda Kelnock, and nephew Darren Black.

A celebration of Suzanne's life will be held on Sunday, September 4, 2022, at 2:00 PM with a memorial visitation starting at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Almost Home Humane Society. Visit www.mycalumetpark.com to view the full obituary or to send online condolences.