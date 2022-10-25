Suzanne R. Ally

GRIFFITH, IN - Suzanne R. Ally, age 56, of Griffith passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022. She is survived by her children: Breanna Ally and Robert Ally, Jr.; her mother, Sally Blackstone; and stepfather, John Blackstone; and her brother, Ronald Bair. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Bair; and her husband: Robert Ally, Sr.

Suzanne graduated from Morton High School Class of 1984. She was the owner of Quality Cleaners in Griffith. Most importantly, she was a devoted and loving full-time mother.

A Memorial Service be held at 7:00 PM on Wednesday, October 26 at WHITE FUNERAL HOME at 921 W. 45th (Glen Park) Avenue in Griffith with Pastor Brandon Rukes officiating, immediately following a visitation beginning at 5:00 PM.

For more information, please call WHITE FUNERAL HOME at (219) 924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com