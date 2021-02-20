Suzanne Southworth (nee Gephart)

Suzie is survived by her four children: Karen Sloane, Lisa (Thomas) Noble, Roberta (Rodney) Reutter and Herbert (Chiemi) Southworth Jr; her nine grandchildren: Gabrielle, Caitlin, Gibran, Michael, Owen, Samantha, Jason, Hannah and Jacob; and four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Bruce Gephart, and sister, Nancy Martin. She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert A. Southworth, and her parents, Bruce O. and Betty Gephart. Suzie was a loving soul with a passion for her family, her friends and her community. She loved her career in sales for over 40 years, until just last year! She was an enthusiastic member of First Methodist Church of Crown Point, enjoying involvement with many of its ministries. Being a grandma held an extra-special place in her heart, and was a real source of pride for her. Suzie loved travel, an excellent meal, great books and a lifetime of kitty friends. She was a consummate story-teller with a wicked sense of humor who was known for her zest for life, which she passed along to each of her children, who strive to bring that spark forward.