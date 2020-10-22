Svetko (Steve) Gasich

Svetko immigrated to the United States in August 1965 and was joined by his wife and children 18 months later. He worked for many years and retired from Inland Steel Company but his true passion was to build. He was a self-taught master woodworker who could create just about anything. Everybody who knew him remembers him for his brute strength and fiercely strong handshake, yet to his grandchildren he was the biggest teddy bear and they truly adored their Deda. He was a member of the St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, East Chicago, IN. Svetko was a great man who will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him. Vjecna Pamjat, Memory Eternal