Swantina "Swannee" Currie (nee Zylstra)

MUNSTER, IN - Swantina "Swannee" (nee Zylstra) Currie was born January 4, 1926 in Chicago, IL, to Dirk and Ida (Schildhouse) Zylstra. Three brothers, John, Maynard, and Dick preceded her in death. Swannee studied at Nyack College and Houghton College (NY). Rev. A.W. Tozer joined William E. "Bill" Currie and Swannee in marriage on August 19, 1949 in Chicago. Their union was blessed with four children.

Swannee earned her BA at North Park College (IL) and a Masters at Purdue University (IN). After a brief stint as an elementary school teacher she found her niche teaching English and Linguistics at Chicago's Moody Bible Institute. After 15 years as a beloved professor she and Bill served short terms in Israel with AMF/Life in Messiah, an international ministry Bill had directed for 16 years following pastorates in Paw Paw and Grand Rapids, MI; Cicero, IL; and Hammond, IN.