HAMMOND, IN/FORMERLY OF EAST CHICAGO, IN - Sylvester McClain age 66 entered eternal rest on March 4, 2020. He was born on March 16, 1953 to Elevedis and Myrtle McClain. His father preceded him in death, He accepted Christ and was baptized at an early age. He attended the East Chicago Public School system. Sylvester continued his education and enlisted in the United States Marine Corp where he received an honorable discharge. He was a retired member of UAW 710.

Sylvester was an avid follower of sports and politics. He enjoyed working on cars and listening to old school music. He loved to ride motorcycles and spending time with his family whom he loved dearly.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}