Sylvia Ann Krafft (nee Gilbert)

Mar. 19, 1928 — Apr. 16, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN — Sylvia Ann Krafft (nee Gilbert), 93, was born on March 19, 1928, in Piqua, Ohio, and passed away peaceably in Crown Point, IN, at Saint Anthony Majestic Care Home on April 16, 2021.

She grew up in Hobart, IN, graduating from Hobart High School, class of 1945, and was a retired Registered Nurse practicing at Saint Mary Medical Center, Hobart, IN, where she was recipient of numerous service awards. She and her husband, Michael, moved to Merrillville, IN, in 1951 where she and her family resided most of her life. She was an avid gardener and member of the Turkey Creek Garden Club and served as a member of the Merrillville Zoning Board of Appeals and Merrillville Community Watch organization.

Sylvia was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Andrew Krafft; her parents, Bernice Mary Gilbert (nee Shuben) and Elmer Grant Gilbert; and her sisters, Jennie Kaye Paterson and Carol A. Gilbert.

She is survived by four sons: Thomas Krafft (Jan), of Valparaiso, IN, David Krafft (Lonnie), of Middleburg, FL, Richard Krafft, of Chesterton, IN, and Jeffry Krafft, of Valparaiso, IN; her sister, Barbara Chesnut, of Westfield, IN; and a loving family of nieces, nephews, 16 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. A celebration of Sylvia's life and memorial luncheon for family and friends will be held at Innsbrook Country Club, 6701 Taft St., Merrillville, IN, at noon on Sunday, May 16, 2021. BURNS FUNERAL HOME, Crown Point, entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com